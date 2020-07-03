Focus Features picked up the worldwide rights to Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” from MACRO and Entertainment One. The studio acquired the rights during this year’s Cannes’ virtual market, but did not announce a release window at this time. Chon wrote and directed the film, which he stars in alongside Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham, and Emory Cohen.

The studio’s description reads, “Blue Bayou tells the heartbreaking story of Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee raised in the United States who is forced to confront his distant past and what it means for his own future and his family’s when he unexpectedly faces deportation.”

“Justin’s ability to open our eyes to new perspectives by celebrating our shared humanity is more vital now than ever before. We’re so proud to help bring his voice to the world and to reunite with Alicia along with the brilliant teams at eOne and MACRO,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

MACRO and eOne financed the project, with Chon, Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, and Kim Roth producing. The executive producers are Clara Wu, Nick Meyer, Zev Foreman, and Eddie Rubin. Greta Fuentes and Yira Vilaro are also co-producers. The film will be distributed by Focus Features in the United States, with Universal Pictures International distributing in other markets.

Sierra/Affinity, the wholly owned subsidiary of eOne, represented the international sales of the film, with UTA and WME facilitating the domestic sale.

Alicia Vikander also stars in “The Green Knight,” from A24. That project was slated to release last May, but was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. David Lowery wrote and directed the film, which features Dev Patel, Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Sean Harris.

The description for “The Green Knight” adds, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

