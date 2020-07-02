“Westworld” program creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are turning their attention to the Wasteland and working on a new Prime Video series based on Bethesda’s “Fallout” videogames.

Bethesda teased the new series on social media, telling fans to please stand by for future announcements. Nolan and Joy will produce the series through Kilter Films, along with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement, “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

The franchise takes place in a post-nuclear apocalypse, where many humans fled to “Vaults” to keep them safe from radiation. After a brief golden age following the events of World War II, another World War broke out in 2077, and America became a radiated wasteland filled with tribes, marauders, thieves, cannibals, mutants, and radiated humans called Ghouls.

The developer’s description reads, “The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious and harsh in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies.”

Bethesda has been making the games since 1997, and they were all hits until “Fallout 76” broke the trend with a buggy release back in 2018. The games have taken place in many locations throughout the United States, most of which have new names like New California or The Capital Wasteland.

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

