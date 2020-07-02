Hulu shared a first look trailer for “Into the Dark: The Current Occupant,” scheduled to premiere on July 17th. Julius Ramsay directed the episode, working off a script by Alston Ramsay.

Alston Ramsay previously worked as a speechwriter in D.C. for the likes of Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, General David Petraeus, and Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, and his experiences informed the creation of The Current Occupant.

The description reads, “Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he’s the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.”

“The Current Occupant” stars Barry Watson, Sonita Henry, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Lilli Birdsell, Kate Cobb, Ezra Buzzington, and Joshua Burge.

“Into the Dark: The Current Occupant” is the latest installment in the “Into the Dark” franchise. In partnership with Blumhouse Television, “Into The Dark” is a monthly horror event series from award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you should be happy to know that Huluween is returning this year. Viewers watched over 6.2B minutes of Halloween content in 2019 according to the company, and there will be brand-new Hulu Originals featured on the schedule this year.

One original is based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology, “Books of Blood,” which takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. That project stars Anna Friel, Rafi Gavron, Britt Robertson, and Yul Vazquez.

The 1989 horror satire “Bad Hair” follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Kaitlyn Dever, Mike Colter, and Taylor Schilling star in the Hulu original “Helstrom.” As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, the special follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills. Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

