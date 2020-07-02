The animated movie “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” from Disney Television Animation, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 28th. Disney announced that the show will host a panel for [email protected] earlier this week, and on Thursday, confirmed the premiere date. The soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available the same day.

Executive-produced by the creators/executive producers of the Emmy Award-winning “Phineas and Ferb” series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

The movie also stars Ali Wong as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bade as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch as Garnoz.

In addition to Povenmire and Marsh, the talented crew includes director Bob Bowen, composer Danny Jacob and songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick, Emanuel Kiriakou and Kate Micucci.

All four seasons of the original animated series “Phineas and Ferb,” along with the Disney Channel Original Movie “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension,” are also available to stream on Disney+. Starting on August 25th, all episodes will be presented on Disney XD leading up to the movie’s premiere.

