Netflix has a new 2D animated series on the way called “DeadEndia,” based on the graphic novels from award-winning creator Hamish Steele. The series will be produced at the Blink Industries studio in London and will premiere globally on Netflix in 2021.

The description reads, “Based on Hamish’s horror-comedy graphic novels of the same name and web short Dead End, the series follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley, as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they’ll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes! The graphic novels have been lauded for capturing the growing pains of early adulthood of characters with a wide variety of identities and experiences including Barney, a transgender teen, and neurodiverse Norma.”

The series will star Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Clinton Leupp a.k.a. Miss Coco Peru as Pauline Phoenix, Kenny Tran as Logs, and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

Hamish Steele added, “DeadEndia is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic. It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn’t made for you. It’s a drama about found family, identity and making mistakes. And of course it’s a laugh out loud comedy! I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory!”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.