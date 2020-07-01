CBS All Access announced a premiere date for the new half-hour animated comedy series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” The show is scheduled to launch on August 6th, and following the premiere, the 10-episode season will release a new episode every Thursday. Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan developed the series, which focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.

The description reads, “Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.”

The Starfleet crew includes Ensign Beckett Mariner” voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer.

Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

There is already a lot of Star Trek content to watch on CBS All Access, and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” is just one of the projects in the works. Fans can also look for the U.S.S. Enterprise set series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, and a new Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. Nickelodeon is also working on a CG-animated “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences.



“Star Trek: Lower Decks” will be the first animated series to join the expanding Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access, which already includes the hit original series “Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” which is returning for season three later this year.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.