The Peloton App launched on the Roku platform today, and users in the U.S. can add the Peloton channel via the Roku Channel Store and enjoy studio-style workouts in their living rooms. If you’re new to the app, you can follow along with instructors with or without a Peloton Bike or Tread. Peloton’s channel provides thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts that can be done with or without equipment directly through Roku devices, and now you can enjoy the app on a larger screen. The Peloton channel uses Roku Pay, enabling Roku customers to sign up with just a few clicks. Existing Peloton Members can also access the Peloton channel using their login credentials.

You can shop Roku’s latest lineup of devices right here on Amazon, and add a device to your workout space.

In the announcement, Roku added, “With many streamers sheltering in place, time spent watching Health & Fitness programming in the U.S. has experienced significant growth in recent months. In the U.S, the Health & Fitness category experienced the largest growth in streaming on Roku devices year-over-year when compared to other genres on the platform, growing by more than 130% in May.”

“As people continue to stay home, the television is increasingly becoming their window to the world, providing virtual access to the gym, travel, food, learning, and more,” said Regina Breslin, Director of Content Acquisition, Roku. “Consumer appetite for compelling content has never been stronger and we’re focused on delivering programming Roku users want and love. We’re excited to bring Peloton’s incredible fitness programming available to millions of streamers.”

“We are excited to roll out our best-in-class streaming fitness service onto the Roku platform,” said Karina Kogan, SVP & General Manager, Peloton Digital. “We’ve seen growing engagement with our TV apps, especially as more and more consumers look for at-home fitness solutions to keep them physically and mentally fit.”

A recent performance analysis of more than five million Roku households identified as being likely to engage with health and fitness content found that more than half of the households were cord-cutters or cord-nevers. Reaching these streaming audiences offer incremental reach compared to linear cable audiences. At launch, Peloton will use Roku’s advanced machine learning targeting capabilities that analyze 100K+ unique data signals to optimize towards Peloton app installs and sign-ups.

You can quickly log in and browse Peloton’s floor-based disciplines like strength, yoga, HIIT and dance cardio, and meditation, in addition to its breakthrough cycling and running workouts.

A 30-day free trial is available to new Peloton users at launch. Following the 30-day trial, the app-only Peloton Digital Membership is $12.99/month. Existing Peloton customers, including owners of the Peloton Bike and Tread, as well as Peloton App subscribers, can sign in on their Roku device using their account credentials.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.