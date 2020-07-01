Peacock announced an agreement to license popular Paramount movies and TV shows from the ViacomCBS library. The list includes series like “Ray Donovan,” “The Affair,” “Charmed,” “Undercover Boss,” “The Game,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which will be available to stream on Peacock. These shows and movies join Peacock’s already impressive library, which includes content from all of NBCUniversal, as well as other media properties.

In addition, films from Paramount’s library will stream on Peacock in limited exclusivity windows throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023. The list includes “The Godfather trilogy,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “American Beauty,” “Patriot Games,” “Last Holiday,” “Fatal Attraction,” “The Firm,” and “An Officer and a Gentleman,” just to name a few.

“We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today.”

Peacock is set to launch on July 15th across mobile, web and connected TV platforms with a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99/month and offers more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00/month.

“This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content,” said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms.”

The Peacock originals already on the schedule include “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” and “Lost Speedways.” You can also stream the sports documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” and the full-length film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.” Subscribers can watch content from NBC and Telemundo as well; and you have Universal Pictures’ films like the “Fast & Furious” franchise, as well as hits like “E.T.,” “Lost in Translation” and “Shrek.”

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and dozens of streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

