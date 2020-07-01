Audible announced a multi-project development and production deal with Gunpowder & Sky. The project aims to expand ‘Words & Music,’ Audible’s musical storytelling initiative. These original musical narratives will reflect the creative vision of a long list of award-winning musicians including St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson, and Alanis Morissette.

“Life is strange and full of uncertainty, right now,” said Annie Clark (St. Vincent). “But music is a constant. Music transcends the chaos. It’s always been there for me when I’ve needed it—whether in times of fear, heartbreak, anger, joy. So I’m thrilled to be working with Audible to share my story and my music, especially at a time when music is such a crucial part of coping and getting through these unprecedented days.”

As the inaugural title of this collaboration launching later this summer, St. Vincent: Words & Music brings listeners an intimate, personal meditation on an artist’s discovery of her authentic self – tracked through the lyrics and influences of her catalog of music.

“It’s always been my passion to create experiences that touch and move people,” said Smokey Robinson, legendary singer and songwriter. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to share my story, the stories of my incomparable contemporaries like Marvin and Aretha, plus my music with the millions of Audible listeners who are looking for authentic stories told in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

Smokey Robinson’s Audible Original, the personal recollections of an icon, recounts a legendary career spanning 70 years with unprecedented detail through raw, unmediated storytelling and music performance.

Alanis Morissette unpacks a lifetime of conscious self-discovery in a powerful and thoughtful rumination on her journey as an artist, celebrity, and human being. Production is currently underway on all originals via at-home studios. Audible will release additional details on its forthcoming musical narrative slate in the coming months.

“During these unprecedented times, we are extraordinarily grateful to be able to continue to create unique, boundary-defying experiences for our millions of listeners.” Said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP, Head of US Content. “We are thrilled to join forces with Gunpowder & Sky to produce innovative content for our musical-storytelling initiative, featuring incredible artists choosing the intimacy of Audible to share their stories with fans at a time when staying connected is so necessary.”

“Music has the unique ability to tell stories that end up defining the highs and lows of our lives – and, well, pretty much convey our emotions much better than we mortals can without these wonderful melodies,” said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky. “Teaming up with Audible to shine a light on some of the most influential musicians of our time in new, innovative ways – via words and music over songs and anecdotes – is a dream come true.”

Past Audible Original performances include James Taylor’s Break Shot: My First 21 Years and Patti Smith at the Minetta Lane. Musical narratives Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life performed by Common and Tom Morello at the Minetta Lane will premiere exclusively on Audible this summer, and Road Trip Elegies: Montreal to New York, performed by Rufus Wainwright will debut in the fall.

