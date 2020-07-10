Amazon Studios will release the bio-drama “Radioactive” on Prime Video on July 24th, and the studio dropped a first look trailer on Friday afternoon. Marjane Satrapi directed the film, working from a script by Lauren Redniss and Jack Thorne. The movie stars Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

You can find the movie right here on Prime Video and add it to your watchlist.

The description reads, “Radioactive tells the story of pioneering scientist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) through her extraordinary life and her enduring legacies – the passionate partnerships, her shining scientific breakthroughs, and the darker consequences that followed.”

The studio added, “In late 19th century Paris, Polish-born genius Marie Sklodowska met fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley). The pair went on to fall in love, marry, raise two daughters — and change the face of science and our world forever as their work proved the existence of what Curie called “radioactivity.” In 1903, the pair jointly won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discovery, making Marie the first woman to earn the esteemed prize.”

“After the death of her beloved Pierre from a tragic accident in 1906, Marie’s commitment to science remained strong and her work ‘discovering’ and explaining previously unknown radioactive elements went on to win her a second Nobel Prize, even as it became terrifyingly evident that Curie’s work in radioactivity would lead to applications in medicine that could save lives by the thousands — or applications in warfare that could destroy them by the billions. Radioactive is a bold, visionary depiction of the life and loves of an extraordinary woman , as well as an unblinking look at the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how the defining moments and bleakest fears of the 20th Century came from the Pandora’s Box of a small lab in Paris at the turn of the 19th century.”

