Samantha Bee hosts “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on TBS, and she’s launching the #MailedIt Tweetathon this week to help save the United States Postal Service (USPS). The Tweetathon encourages people to tweet at President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin using #MailedIt. According to the network, for every tweet with that hashtag, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” will purchase a stamp from the USPS up to a total of 100,000.

While the USPS has had financial issues in the past, the department was never really in danger of being closed until this year, when the possibility of state-wide mail-in ballots became a hot-button issue for the upcoming election. The USPS, which could be more necessary than it has been in decades, is now suddenly in the administrations’ crosshairs. The event will launch tomorrow, July 1st which is National Postal Worker Day and will go until 11:59pm PST that evening.

TBS added, “The USPS, an independent federal agency with a sizable percentage of minorities in their workforce that you have probably never thought about except for when you’re waiting for your birthday check from your grandma to arrive, is projected to shut down permanently in October 2020 due to lack of funding. This past April, Bee released a Save the Post Office video, in which she talked about the importance of the USPS which we really can’t believe was necessary but apparently is. To support the USPS, she created a custom stamp and 140,000 were given out to fans of the show to support the initiative. “

“The government is leveraging the pandemic to privatize mail deliveries,” said Samantha Bee. “President Trump and his team of vote suppressors don’t want your vote to count. He is adding the USPS to a long list of things he is afraid of, like books, stairs, and strong wind. I’m using my voice and resources to activate our fan base to enact real change because if we lose the post office I’m going to finally have to learn to use my email and I do NOT remember my password.”

Show your support for the USPS by using the hashtag #MailedIt and tweeting President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Secretary Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1).

In its first four seasons, “Full Frontal” has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy and a WGA Award for its two “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” specials honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations, and four DGA nominations. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.

