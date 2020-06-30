HBO announced that the network has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring Larry David, for Season 11. The renewal was announced today by Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Gravitt. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Larry David added, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

The series’ ten-episode tenth season debuted January 19, 2020 and brought back series veterans including Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Emmy nominee Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and Emmy winner Ted Danson.

HBO added, “The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is created by Larry David, with David serving as an executive producer with Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and Gavin Polone. Laura Streicher serves as a co-executive producer and Jon Hayman is a consulting producer.

HBO didn’t announce a premiere date for “Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11,” but you can binge through the first 10 seasons if you need something to stream while you’re waiting for the new episodes.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.