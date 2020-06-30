YouTube has once again upped the price of YouTube TV, this time raising the price from $50/month to $65/month. The subscription service, which was once viewed as a cheap alternative to bloated TV packages through standard cable outlets, recently added ViacomCBS channels to the service. Those channels are BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. Other channels, like BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick, will also launch on the service.

If you’re a new subscriber, you’ll pay the $65/month price right away, but current subscribers won’t be charged the higher rate until the next billing cycle, or after July 30th. This gives you some time to pause or cancel your account with YouTube.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV,” said Christian Oestlien, VP of product management for YouTube TV.

Oestlien added, “YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams. It’s all included in the base cost of YouTube TV, with no contract and no hidden fees. While we would love every member to continue to stay with our service, we understand that some of you may choose to pause or cancel your membership. We want to make YouTube TV flexible for you, so members can pause or cancel anytime.”

The new $65/month charge is almost double the original rate. YouTube TV launched back in 2017 for $35/month, but didn’t offer as many channels as it does today. The original package included 40 channels, and YouTube TV now offers over 85 channels on its platform, including local channels.

Since YouTube TV’s launch, Hulu + Live TV has become a direct competitor, and that service is currently charging $55/month. YouTube TV does include NBA and MLB networks, and there’s no annual contract.

