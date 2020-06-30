Corsair is pushing RGB to the extremes, now surrounding players and their walls with an ever-present customizable glow. The company announced the latest addition to the growing lineup of RGB ambient lighting products this week, detailing the new iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers.

The LT100 Smart Lighting Towers are available as a starter kit featuring two aluminum towers each equipped with 46 brilliant fully customizable RGB LEDs, as well as an optional expansion kit for adding additional towers to your setup. The towers can surround you in immersive ambient lighting, creating large-scale light shows that can be synchronized with other iCUE RGB lighting products such as LS100 Smart Lighting Strips, or other Corsair PC components and peripherals.

You can shop Corsair’s recent releases right here on the company’s storefront on Amazon.

Each LT100 Smart Lighting Tower stands 422mm tall and shines with 46 RGB LEDs, with a reversible orientation that can be faced forward for brighter, more vivid lighting or backward for subtler illumination that plays off the walls of your space. When connected to your PC and CORSAIR iCUE software, the towers can match and diffuse the colors at the edges of your screen in real-time, bringing the action in games and media beyond the screen. LT100 Smart Lighting Towers can also be used as an audio visualizer to bring music to life, or be customized in iCUE with a nearly limitless combination of colors and effects for your own unique lighting setup.

Even without connecting to software, LT100 Smart Lighting Towers provide vibrant illumination immediately out of the box with 11 preset lighting profiles that can be cycled through at the push of a button. The starter kit also includes a removable headset rest which enables a tower to double as a convenient place to hold your headset when it’s not in use. Each expansion kit offers one additional tower that easily connects to your existing towers, up to a maximum of four towers and an impressive 184 total RGB LEDs.

