Nickelodeon is teaming up with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for an all-new CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical movie. The project is Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s first-ever CG theatrical production, and will be directed by Jeff Rowe and written by Brendan O’Brian. Paramount Pictures will handle worldwide distribution of the film.

Said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS: “Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise was created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It first debuted as a successful comic book series and then became a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series, and later spawned numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date—with toys, apparel, video games, DVDs, and more—and generating billions of dollars at retail.

Nickelodeon brought the franchise to life again in 2012 with the CG-animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” followed by the popular 2D-animated series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in 2019. As previously announced, as part of a separate deal, Nickelodeon and Netflix are partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the current Rise of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series, with an all new adventure for fans to enjoy.

Netflix also teamed up with Nickelodeon for “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling,” and “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus,” as well as “The Loud House” special.

