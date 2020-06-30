Netflix renewed the popular drama series “Ozark” for a fourth and final season this week, which will include 14 episodes. That’s four extra episodes than the first three seasons had, and Netflix announced that Season 4 will be split into two seven-episode segments.

Netflix confirmed the renewal on social media on Tuesday morning, telling fans, “They’re going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season.”

Season 4 is expected to feature Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery. The series is from MRC Television, and was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams who executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban.

If you haven’t jumped into the third season yet, the description reads, “Ozark Season 3: It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

“Ozark” has already picked up 14 Emmy nominations and has been a consistent hit with fans and critics. Jason Bateman won an Emmy for best directing in a drama series, and Julia Garner won the Emmy for best-supporting actress in a drama series. The final season will most likely be a fan-favorite going into the Emmy race.

Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new season, but fans should be happy to hear that the story is getting a proper conclusion and a few extra episodes.

If you need something to binge through while you wait for “Ozark” to return, there’s “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” You can also stream “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and the “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. If you’re in the mood for more supernatural action, you can look for “Warrior Nun” and “Cursed” with Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

