Cinemark and Regal Theaters are following AMC Theaters’ lead and delaying the reopening of domestic theaters. Cinemark said in a statement that the company is pushing back the reopening of U.S. theatres as a result of studios delaying their films, but did not mention the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across America. Cineworld, parent company of Regal, today announced that its theatres will reopen starting July 31st.



AMC Theaters announced that they will be opening on July 30th.

Cinemark theatres are now scheduled to open on July 24th, with additional theatres reopening in subsequent weeks. The company added, “All theatres will reopen with elevated cleaning and safety standards, and moviegoers should visit cinemark.com for the most updated information.

“Cinemark is pleased with the moviegoer response and key learnings from our initial five-theatre test-and-learn phase in the Dallas area, and we look forward to welcoming movie fans back into our auditoriums across the country to enjoy this year’s newest films,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Our multi-phased reopening plan was thoughtfully designed with multiple contingencies in place that enable us to efficiently adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. We continue to pay close attention to status of the virus, local mandates and availability of new content while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, employees and communities.”

The company said in a statement, “The health and safety of guests, employees and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres will boast The Cinemark Standard upon reopening with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.”

“We know audiences are ready to return to the movies and have been anticipating the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception on IMAX,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are excited to welcome theatergoers back to our cinemas and are confident that they will once again be immersed in the timeless theatrical experience they know and love.”

Regal said in a statement, “The planned reopening of the circuit is scheduled for Friday, July 31. Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials. For additional information, please visit our mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.”

The delay comes a few days after Warner Bros. Pictures and Disney announced that they will be delaying their released until August. Other films, like “Broken Hearts Gallery,” pushed back their release dates as well. The current Summer slate includes Solstice’s action-thriller “Unhinged” on July 31st; the rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th; Warner Bros’ “Tenet” on August 12th; Disney’s “Mulan” on August 21st; and “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “New Mutants,” “Fatima,” and “Saint Maud” on August 28th.

Warner Bros. Pictures is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” with a re-release on July 31st.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

