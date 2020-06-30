Quibi and Blumhouse Television are partnering up for ‘Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.” The new scripted series will be produced by Blumhouse Television, with Anthony Horowitz serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the project. Horowitz is repped by United Agents and Nelson Davis.

The series description adds, “When a small plane crashes into the Mexican jungle, nine complete strangers find themselves lost and alone in 500 square miles of rainforest. One by one, they’re targeted and they know that the murderer has to be among them. But who is it? And why do they have to die?”

Quibi also confirmed that Jason Blum, Jeremy, Gold and Marci Wiseman will executive produce from Blumhouse Television.

The new series is the third project produced by Blumhouse Television for Quibi. The independent TV studio is in development on the drama series “Wolves and Villagers,” and will premiere the alternative series “Ten Weeks” later this year.

Blumhouse Television has quickly become a fan-favorite studio during awards season, earning Emmy awards for its productions of HBO’s “The Normal Heart” and “The Jinx,” which also won a Peabody award. Other projects from the studio include the Golden Globe and Emmy nominated HBO limited series “Sharp Objects;” Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Writers Guild Award-nominated “The Loudest Voice;” and “The Good Lord Bird” starring and executive produced by Ethan Hawke, which is based on the award-winning novel by James McBride. The studio is also working on an eight-film anthology for Amazon Prime premiering 2020.

Blumhouse Television also produced “The Purge” on USA Network and the holiday-themed anthology event series “Into the Dark for Hulu.”

Quibi didn’t announce a release date for the new scripted series at this time, but more information will be announced when the project moves into production.

