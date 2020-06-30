You should check out what’s new on Disney+ the next time you’re looking for something to stream. The platform has a long list of movies on the way, all part of the Disney+ “Summer Movie Nights” schedule. The slate includes a lineup of brand new originals, as well as newly announced family-favorite movies.

Starting on July 3rd with the Disney+ premiere of “Hamilton,” the filmed version of the original Broadway production, families and fans can watch something new every week. You will find some of the movies debuting during Disney+ Summer Movie Nights below, as described by Disney+

Friday, July 3

“Hamilton” – An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The Mighty Ducks” – Emilio Estevez portrays a hotshot trial attorney who gets a unique community service assignment: coaching a hapless group of pee wee hockey players. Can he turn the worst team in the league into champs and face his personal demons along the way?

Friday, July 10

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” – The unstoppable characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves in an epic struggle to change the past and save our future.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Through a series of daring escapades, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca in an epic adventure directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan & Lawrence Kasdan.

Friday, July 17

“X-Men: Apocalypse” – Apocalypse, the most powerful mutant in the universe, tries to destroy all of mankind. To save humanity, Professor X leads the X-Men in a showdown that will determine the fate of the world.

Friday, July 24

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar and a crew of deadly ghosts who escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…notably him.

Friday, July 31

“Incredibles 2” – Helen is called on to help bring Supers back, and Bob must juggle the daily heroics of home life. But when a new villain arises with a sinister plot, the Parrs meet the challenge together!

Friday, August 7

“X-Men” – The X-Men, a group of mutants with extraordinary powers, wage a fight against both intolerance, and a fellow band of radical mutants intent on exterminating the human race.

“The Peanuts Movie”- Snoopy, the world’s most lovable beagle and flying ace takes to the skies to pursue his arch-nemesis The Red Baron, while his best pal, Charlie Brown, begins his own epic quest.

Friday, August 14

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” – As he struggles to balance his home life and Super Hero duties, Scott Lang finds he must suit up as Ant-Man again, joining the Wasp on an urgent mission to uncover secrets from the past.

“The Greatest Showman” – Hugh Jackman stars in this bold and original musical – inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum – celebrating the birth of show business and dreams coming to life.

Friday, August 21

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017) – The story and characters you love come to life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, a cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told.

Friday, August 28

“Fantastic Four” (2005) – Transformed into superheroes after surviving a disaster in space, The Fantastic Four struggle to reconcile their powers, responsibilities and relationships as a dysfunctional family. Overcoming their personal conflicts, they finally join forces to defeat Dr. Doom, the malevolent, metallic embodiment of their treacherous former patron.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” – When Alice comes across a magical looking glass and returns to the fantastical realm of Underland, she discovers that her friend the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) has lost his Muchness and embarks on a perilous race to save him before time runs out.

Friday, September 4

“The Wolverine” – The Wolverine returns to face his ultimate nemesis in an action packed battle that takes him to modern day Japan; an epic fight that will change him forever.

Other movies to look for on the platform include “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War,” “Artemis Fowl,” “Frozen 2,” and “Onward.” The future releases include “The One and Only Ivan” and “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.