If you weren’t following New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s press briefing’s this week, MTV announced that the 2020 “VMAs” will return to New York City on August 30th at the Barclays Center. This year’s event will bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents.

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 “VMAs” back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

MTV said in a statement, “The health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance. Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved. Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience. Details and potential options to come at a later date based on the science and data in New York. Barclays Center and ViacomCBS are unequivocally committed to ensuring that the show does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event.”

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

The “MTV Video Music Awards” features the Signature awards: V”ideo of the Year” and the “Video Vanguard Award,” the latter of which has been given to Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake, among others.

