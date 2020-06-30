A24 set the “First Cow” digital release date this week, announcing that the movie will be available on digital platforms on July 10th. Kelly Reichardt directed the film, working off a script that she wrote with Jonathan Raymond. “First Cow” stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, and Ewen Bremner.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The studio’s description reads, “Kelly Reichardt once again trains her perceptive and patient eye on the Pacific Northwest, this time evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth century way of life. A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is reliant upon the clandestine participation of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow.”

A24 added, “The studio added, “From this simple premise Reichardt constructs an interrogation of foundational Americana that recalls her earlier triumph Old Joy in its sensitive depiction of male friendship, yet is driven by a mounting suspense all its own. Reichardt again shows her distinct talent for depicting the peculiar rhythms of daily living and ability to capture the immense, unsettling quietude of rural America.”

The drama hit select theaters in March, just before the start of the current health crisis. “First Cow” opened in four locations and grossed over $96K for the studio, earning the weekend’s highest per-theater average at $24K per location. The film went into the weekend with very positive reviews from critics, and currently sits with a 96% from RottenTomatoes.

If you missed the trailer that A24 released for the film, you can watch that video below for a better look at the drama.

