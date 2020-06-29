You can add the all-new Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus to your collection for a very low price on Amazon today. The company is offering a one-day discount on the all-new Fire HD 8, dropping the price to just $60 for a limited time. There is also a promotion on the Fire HD Plus for $80, which is $30 off the regular price.

The newest Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 8 Plus offer an 8″ HD display. The standard Fire HD 8 model comes with 2GB of RAM, and the Fire HD 8 Plus comes with 3GB. Both versions offer a 32 or 64 GB model, and each has up to 1 TB expanded memory if you buy a microSD card. The company also claims that you can get up to 12 hours of battery life with standard use. The most welcomed change, other than the new 30% faster 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, is the inclusion of USB-C charging. The device can be fully charged in under 5 hours and you can start switching all your gear to USB-C at long last.

You can buy the Fire HD 8 or the Fire HD 8 Plus right here on Amazon.

Both models feature the same apps, which come from Amazon’s own app store. While it might lack the diversity of the Google Play store or the Apple App store, you will find Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and other streaming apps, and social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

The tablets are perfect for streaming video through apps, but excel within Amazon’s walled garden of Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon, and Alexa. There’s an on/off toggle to use the tablet like you would an Echo device, and it’s easy to setup or turn off.

The sale is part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day promotions, and you’ll have to hurry if you want to save 27% on the device. Having another stream while everyone is stuck inside is a welcomed addition to the home, and you’ll be getting the latest and greatest model.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.