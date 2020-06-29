AMC Theaters is delaying it reopening after several major films postponed their release dates. The new U.S. reopening date is July 30th, and 450 U.S. theatres will resume operations as part of a phased plan that is expected to bring the 600-plus U.S. theatre circuit to full operation by early August.

By now, you’ve probably realized that the domestic box office schedule is changing on a week-to-week basis. The current Summer slate includes Solstice’s action-thriller “Unhinged” on July 31st; the rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th; Warner Bros’ “Tenet” on August 12th; Disney’s “Mulan” on August 21st; and “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “New Mutants,” “Fatima,” and “Saint Maud” on August 28th.

Warner Bros. Pictures is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” with a re-release on July 31st, so set a reminder if you’re a fan.

AMC stated that once the U.S. reopening commences, AMC will have theatres open in all 15 countries in which AMC operates. Theatres in all 14 countries AMC serves in Europe and the Middle East either opened in June or are planned to open in July as well.

The company added, “Barring further complications from the coronavirus outbreak, AMC expects to be open at essentially its full complement of approximately 1,000 theatres globally by early August.”

Adam Aron, CEO & President, AMC Theatres said, “We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

