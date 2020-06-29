Sony Pictures is delaying the release of “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” bumping the film to August 7th. The movie was slated to release just before Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” hit theaters in July, but that film was also delayed because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Tenet” is now scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 12th, a week after “The Broken Hearts Gallery” hits theaters.

Natalie Krinsky directed the rom-com and wrote the screenplay for the project. The movie features Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

The official description reads, “What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.”

David Gross produced the project, with Selena Gomez, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Phillips, Natalie Krinsky, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Mason Novick, Michelle Knudsen, Mandy Teefy, Laurie May, and Noah Segal serving as executive producers.

The August release schedule is filling up fast as studio’s hope to release at least one film this summer. The other major releases that month include “Greenland” with Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin on August 14th. The following week is the release of Disney’s live-action “Mulan” adaptation, the crime-drama “Let Him Go” with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, and the horror-thriller “Antebellum” with Janelle Monáe. The movies “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and “The New Mutants” are scheduled to release on August 28th.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

