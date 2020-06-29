Universal Pictures released a promotional video for “Candyman,” teasing the horror character’s origin story. If you didn’t see the first film, don’t worry, you can still enjoy the new story that Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta put together. The studio is calling this installment a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film by Bernard Rose, but it’s not a direct sequel to the original events. There’s plenty to uncover, and most likely plenty of scares for fans old and new. The film is expected to release in theaters in September, but the current health crisis could delay the film again.

The first film was based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden, and Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd starred in the first adaptation. The horror-thriller opened in fourth place domestically behind “Under Siege,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” and “The Mighty Ducks” with a $5.4M debut. The film had a slow start in theaters but made over $25.7M domestically, and even earned a sequel. Bill Condon directed “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh” in 1995, which made $6M on its debut before grossing $13.9M domestically.

The new “Candyman” movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Nia DaCosta directed the film, working off a script by Peele and Rosenfeld.

The description reads, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

The film’s executive producers are David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.