Disney shared another look at “Hamilton,” dropping a teaser video on social media ahead of the movie’s premiere on July 3rd. The video offers a special look at the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.

The 11-time-Tony Award, GRAMMY Award, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

The production’s description reads, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Disney+ shared the promotional video on social media on Sunday, telling fans, “Experience the original Broadway Production of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3.”

Later in July, Disney+ subscribers can watch “Muppets Now,” premiering exclusively on the streaming service on July 31st. In their first-ever unscripted series, the Muppets make their streaming debut in an all-new six-episode show starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and their friends.

The show’s description reads, “In a true first for the studio, “Muppets Now” is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him.”

