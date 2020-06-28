Disney released another trailer for “SOUL,” the next PIXAR adventure scheduled for theaters on November 20th. The animated movie features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, and was directed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers.

The official description reads, “Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Disney announced this week that the studio is bumping the release of the live-action “Mulan” movie from July 24th to August 21st. The movie was originally scheduled for March 27th, but was pushed back to July at the start of the health crisis. Niki Caro directed this new version of the story, which stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together,” said Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios.

