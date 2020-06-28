There’s new K-Pop royalty on the YouTube throne, and they are Blackpink. The popular group dethroned BTS’ YouTube viewership record this week, taking the top spot in views over a 24 hour period. According to reports, Blackpink scored over 82.4M views in its first 24 hours, making their new video “How You Like That,” the new music video to beat. BTS’ record was 74.6M views with their music video for “Boy With Luv.”

When this article was written, “How You Like That” had already reached 113M views, and that was less than 48hours after the premiere. The video released after a week of teases from the band, which slowly released Concept Teasers for the video on their social media channels. The quick clips featured members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, all leading up to the music video’s big debut on Youtube. Those videos were only about 14 secs long but reached an average of 21M viewers each. The Blackpink band members are Jisoo Kim, Jennie Kim, Roseanne Park, and Lalisa Manoban.

The group’s fans, or Blinks, keep them trending on social media throughout the year, then they pounce on new content released from their music icons. The band’s top hits here in the States include “Kill This Love,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Whistle,” and “Boombayah,” but passionate Blink fans will probably give you a much longer list.

You can argue that the success of BTS helped Blackpink’s rise in popularity in the United States, but the women have quickly made a name for themselves. Blackpink has hit almost every pop-culture milestone a domestic band could hope to accomplish, and they were the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019. The band also signed with Interscope Records to promote their international sales, and they performed in Times Square and on late-night and daytime talk shows. Their “In Your Area” tour filled arenas around the world, and the group frequently attends Fashion Shows and other pop-culture events. If you would like to add your view to the growing total, you can watch their video for “How You Like That” below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.