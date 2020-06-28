AppleTV will stream “Losing Alice,” a psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin. The series will join Apple’s slate of international original series in a new co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media productions, in association with HOT. “Losing Alice” recently hosted its premiere as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The first season of the eight-episode series will stream worldwide later this year, exclusively on Apple TV+, and is currently airing on HOT in Israel.

Apple’s description reads, “Losing Alice is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.”

The description adds, “Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, “Losing Alice” is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.”

“Losing Alice” joins the recently announced “Tehran,” a thrilling new original series from Israel created by Moshe Zonder, and the limited drama series “Masters of the Air,” which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.

Other originals include “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, and “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel starring Charlie Hunnam. Earlier this year, Apple announced “Suspicion,” a new thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag,” and “Pachinko,” a drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh.

