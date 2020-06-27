The fan-favorite series “Wynonna Earp” will host a panel at this year’s [email protected] event. SYFY confirmed the panel this week and announced that Season 4 will premiere on July 26th. The premiere date was confirmed with an all-new trailer, which you can watch below.

The network added, “Due to the enforced production break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first 6 episodes will culminate in a mid-season finale airing on Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c on SYFY. Production on the final 6 episodes of the fourth season is slated to resume later this summer in Calgary.”

The show’s Season 4 description adds, “In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday.”

If you would like to catch the panel this year, [email protected] is slated to run from July 23rd through July 26th. The panel is expected to include special appearances by Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga.

SYFY released the Season 4 trailer on social media. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “You asked, emailed, tweeted and billboarded about it…and now Wynonna Earp will return Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c only on SYFY.”

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, “Wynonna Earp” follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun. As a special agent in the Black Badge Division (a top secret sector of the U.S. Marshals) and with the help of her younger sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), boss, Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), notorious gunslinger Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), Wynonna is determined to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

“Wynonna Earp” is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Emily Andras developed the series for television and continues to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

