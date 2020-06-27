MGM pushed back the release of “Bill & Ted Face the Music” to avoid competition with Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet.” The “Bill & Ted” adventure stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, and Jillian Bell, and will now release on August 21st.

This will be the third “Bill & Ted” movie in the franchise. The description reads, “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Warner Bros. Pictures moved “Tenet” from July 31st to August 12th after a spike in COVID-19 cases threatened to keep more theaters closed across the country. Disney quickly followed suit, and the studio confirmed that “Mulan” would not release in July, but was being pushed back to August 21st.

There are still two major releases on the July schedule, but those could be moved at any time. “Unhinged,” starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, is the first major released planned, set to premiere on July 12th. The upcoming rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” from Natalie Krinsky, is slated to release in theaters on July 17th. The movie stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

