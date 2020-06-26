Not surprisingly, Disney has decided to postpone the release of “Mulan,” the studio’s next live-action adventure. “Mulan” was moved from July 24th to August 21st, making it the third time that the film has been delayed. The live-action adaptation was originally scheduled for March 27th, but was pushed back to July at the start of the health crisis.

The decision to delay the film’s release comes as the United States sees a drastic uptick in COVID-19 cases. States like Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Missouri, Montana, California, Florida, and Utah are going through another wave of outbreaks, and theaters are scheduled to remain close across the country and in China. “Mulan” cost the studio over $200M to make, and it’s unlikely that Disney will release the film in theaters while China’s theaters remain closed.

Niki Caro directed this new version of the story, which stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together,” said Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios.

The official description for “Mulan” reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Disney isn’t the only studio protecting its major releases, Warner Bros. Pictures postponed the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earlier this week. The sci-fi thriller was pushed back to August 12th.

Nolan directed “Tenet” for the studio, and the movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The film’s official description reads, “Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

There are two movies still on the July schedule, Russell Crowe’s thriller “Unhinged” and the romance-drama “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

New releases are just around the corner, but theaters across the country should still be following social distancing guidelines. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

