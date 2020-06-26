Vertical Entertainment’s coming-of-age comedy “Yes, God, Yes” now has an official trailer. The movie is the semi-autobiographical debut from filmmaker Karen Maine, co-writer of “Obvious Child,” and it’s set to release in late July. Vertical Entertainment released a teaser trailer for the movie back in May, and dropped the official trailer to announce the premiere dates.

The studio stated that the film is “a fresh, fun look at what solo explorations of sexuality can look like for a girl in the Midwest.” The movie stars Natalia Dyer and premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it was awarded a Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble. Vertical Entertainment will premiere the film in Virtual Cinemas and select drive-ins on July 24th, and the film will launch on digital and VOD platforms on July 28th.

The official synopsis reads, “In the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.”

The description adds, “Alice’s sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat’s most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees and meets an unlikely ally (Susan Blackwell) who offers an alternative view of what it means to be good. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs.”

The studio released the trailer on social media on Friday afternoon, telling fans, “After an innocent AOL chat turns racy, a Catholic teenager in the early 00s discovers masturbating and struggles to suppress her new urges in the face of eternal damnation.” If you missed the teaser trailer earlier this Spring, you can watch the official trailer below.

