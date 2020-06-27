Amazon Prime announced that “The Boys” will premiere the first three episodes of Season 2 on September 4th. The new episodes will be available each Friday, and the season finale will premiere on October 9th. The premiere date was announced during a virtual event, hosted by season two guest star Patton Oswalt, that looked back on season one while dropping hints for the upcoming season.

The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world, and is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Today’s streaming event also contained a sneak preview of the new season, with the cast and executive producer Eric Kripke revealing the opening moments of season two. You can catch up on Season 1 right here on Prime Video, or add the show to your watchlist to catch Season 2.

Creator and executive producer Eric Kripke said, “We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional.” Kripke joked, “In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do.”

The studio’s description for the episodes reads, “Season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.”

The description continues, “Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.”

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

