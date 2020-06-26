The upcoming thriller “The Beach House,” directed by Jeffrey A. Brown, released a first look trailer on Friday afternoon. The movie is releasing on AMC’s “Shudder” streaming service on July 9th, and the studio says that the apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “presents an alluring mix of scorching seaside imagery, claustrophobic isolation, mysterious contagion and gruesome body horror.” The project stars Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, and Maryanne Nagel.

The description reads, “Escaping to his family’s beach house to reconnect, Emily and Randall find their off-season trip interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but it all takes an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late.”

“The Beach House” toured the film festivals, back when they were still open, and screened at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Chattooga Film Festival, Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival, and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. Andrew Corkin, Tyler Davidson, and Sophia Lin served as producers on the project.

Fans of the genre can now stream “Scare Package” on Shudder. The collection of horror-comedies includes directors Emily Hagins, Chris McInroy, Hilary & Courtney Andujar, Noah Segan, Baron Vaughn, Anthony Cousins & Aaron B. Koontz. “Scare Package” stars Noah Segan, Baron Vaughn, Chase Williamson, Jocelyn DeBoer, Jeremy King, Dustin Rhodes, Zoe Graham, Hawn Tran, Kirk Johnson, Chelsey Grant, Jon Michael Simpson, and Josephine McAdam. If you’re a fan of the genre and looking for something new to stream, you can add it to your watchlist. Another popular destination on the service is “Creepshow,” which features a collection of horror stories with different casts and directors.

