Quibi announced a new scripted series by Gia Coppola called “Love Lindsey, Forever,” and set a release date for Catherine Hardwicke’s sci-fi series “Don’t Look Deeper.”

Hardwicke will serve as director and executive producer on “Don’t Look Deeper,” which is set to launch on the platform on July 27th. The series stars Helena Howard, Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, Jan Luis Castellanos, Ema Horvath, Kaiwi Lyman, Harvey Zielinski, and Belissa Escobedo.

The official synopsis reads, “Set in Merced, California, “fifteen minutes into the future,” ​Don’t Look Deeper ​centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is… she’s not human… not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.”

The dark romantic-drama “Love Lindsey, Forever” will be directed by Gia Coppola and written by Mattson Tomlin. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and Rian Cahill will serve as executive producers alongside Mattson Tomlin, and Gia Coppola. Chris Ferguson will also executive produce through his company Oddfellows Entertainment.

The description reads, “Love Lindsey, Forever is the story of Lindsey. Who is 22. In love. And dying. But when she learns of a company experimenting with new cryogenic technology, she makes a desperate bid for a second chance at life. What follows is a decade spanning love story with twisted consequences.”

“Don’t Look Deeper” is set to premiere on July 27th, but the platform did not confirm a launch date for “Love Lindsey, Forever” at this time. Earlier this week, Quibi renewed Chrissy Teigen’s “Chrissy’s Court” for second season, as well as “Punk’d,” “Singled Out,” & “Gayme Show.”

