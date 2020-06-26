IFC set a digital release date for Dave Franco’s thriller “The Rental,” which stars Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand. The movie is slated to release in select drive-ins and theaters on July 24th, but you’ll also be able to watch the movie On-Demand on the same day. The On-Demand version will most likely be the popular option, as many states are still under lock-down, or seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The description reads, “Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.”

Alison Brie is also featured in the upcoming rom-com “Happiest Season” from director Clea DuVall. The movie stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis and features Academy Award-winner Mary Steenburgen, and six-time Emmy-nominated actor Victor Garber.

Dave Franco is expected to star in the movie “Now You See Me 3” with Michael Caine, from director David Gould. The previous installments in the franchise featured Jesse Eisenberg, Common, Mark Ruffalo, and Woody Harrelson, but casting information has not been confirmed at this time. Fans of the franchise will most likely have to wait a few more months before details on the project are announced.

“The Rental” isn’t the first time that the husband and wife team of Franco-Brie have worked together on a movie. The duo starred in the romantic-comedy “The Little Hours” back in 2017. Jeff Baena directed that project, which starred Franco, Brie, Kate Micucci, and Aubrey Plaza, and featured John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Nick Offerman, and Adam Pally.

