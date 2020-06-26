YouTube star Jenna Marbles is calling it quits and leaving her YouTube channel behind. Marbles, who’s has over 3B views and 20M subscribers, has been part of the platform for close to 10 years. Marbles posted a sendoff video to her fans on her channel, apologizing for videos that she made when she was younger, as a growing YouTube star.

Among the call-outs from her past was a blackface video that she made when she was impersonating Nicki Minaj. Marbles made these types of videos private years ago, but expressed her regret in making them at all, and said that she is taking a break from YouTube.

In the video, Marbles said, “We’re at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic … I’ve definitely done things in the past that weren’t great. I’m not completely unproblematic. I’ve tried my best to grow up.”

Marbles’ channel has matured over the years, just as she has. Her videos started out with a lot of glitter and YA fast-cutting comedy, but lately, Marbles has only focused on the good of the internet, her dogs, a lot of homemade crafts, food, and her partner Julien Solomita.

The video ended with Marbles saying, “I just can’t exist on this channel. I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful to do it. I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past. But, it’s important.”

The news comes after Tina Fey requested that all episodes of “30 Rock” with blackface in them be removed from streaming services, and “Scrubs” followed suit a few days later. Earlier this week, Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell announced that they would no longer voice roles on “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” respectively. Both actors voiced mixed-race characters on the animated series.

You can watch Marbles’ goodbye message to her fans, which she said could be taken down at some point in the future.

