Warner Bros. Pictures has bumped Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” from July 31st to August 12th. The change in schedule means that the 10th-anniversary reissue of Nolan’s “Inception” will hit theaters on July 31st not July 17th. The delay was announced as Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Missouri, Montana, California, Florida, and Utah saw dramatic spikes in COVID-19 cases, raising the national average once again.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” the studio said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Pictures already moves several other films, including “Wonder Woman: 1984,” which was bumped from August 14th to October 2nd.

Nolan directed “Tenet” for the studio, and the movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The film’s official description reads, “Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

New releases are just around the corner, but theaters across the country should still be following social distancing guidelines. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

