Nickelodeon greenlit a new animated preschool series with the working title “Baby Shark’s Big Show!“. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the 2D-animated series (26 half-hour episodes) will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, as well as meet new friends and sing original songs.

“Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development.

Nickelodeon will debut “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” with an all-new original holiday special this December, with premieres rolling out across its preschool platforms in spring 2021. Following the U.S. launch, the series will roll out on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and reached over 5.7B views, becoming the second most-watched video in the platform’s history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned a viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

“Baby Shark’s Big Show!” is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

The series joins the network preschool lineup which includes “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate,” “Bubble Guppies,” and “Blaze,” as well as other hits like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “PAW Patrol,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Blue’s Clues & You!,” “Kamp Koral,” “The Smurfs,” and an all-new animated Star Trek series.

