HBO Max is extended the availability of select DC films through December 2020. This is great news for anyone that needs to catch up on the collection, or if you are running out of content to stream during your self-isolation.

The list includes “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “Suicide Squad,” “Superman: The Movie” from 1978, “Superman II” from 1980, “Superman III” from 1983, “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” from 1987, “Superman: Unbound,” “Watchmen” from 2009, and “Wonder Woman.”

Fans should be happy to stream more superhero content at home now that the Marvel and DC slates are on hold because of the ongoing health crisis. “The New Mutants” is currently one of the first comic-themed movies to hit the box office this summer, but that could change if conditions around the country don’t improve. Disney slated the film to release on August 28th, and the project stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

“The King’s Man,” a prequel to “The Kingsman” franchise which is also based on a comic, is scheduled to release on September 18th. That movie stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

DC’s first major release in theaters is “Wonder Woman: 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen. Warner Bros. Pictures currently has the movie scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. Marvel’s first film in Phase 4 of the MCU is “Black Widow,” which was pushed to November 6th, and stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, and David Harbour.

Sony Pictures’ “Morbius” was moved to March 2021 and stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. The studio also delayed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” now scheduled for June 2021, starring Tom Hardy. The DC Universe returns to the box office with “The Batman” on October 1, 2021, and that movie stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Tom Holland will return for his next Spider-Man movie in November 5, 2021, ending the year’s current schedule.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” starts things off in February, followed by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in March, “The Flash” in June, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse 2” in October, and “Shazam 2” in November. These dates could change over the next two years, but hopefully, we will be adding to the schedule, not just delaying the films’ release dates.

New releases are just around the corner, but theaters across the country should still be following social distancing guidelines. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

