Vertical Entertainment shared a fist look at “A Nice Girl Like You,” set to release On-Demand on July 17th. Chris and Nick Riedell directed the movie, working from a story by Ayn Carrillo-Gailey and a screenplay by Andrea Marcellus. The movie stars Lucy Hale, Leonidas Gulaptis, Mindy Cohn, Adhir Kalyan, and Jackie Cruz.

The film’s description reads, “Based on a true story, A Nice Girl Like You follows Lucy Neal (Lucy Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is dumped by her boyfriend after he accuses her of being “pornophobic.” In order to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild sex-to-do list, sending her and her best friends (Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz and Adhir Kalyan) on a whirlwind and hysterical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.”

The movie is based on a true story and the best-selling self-help book, Porn-o-logy.

Hale has several movies in the works, but we will have to wait for confirmation from the studios to nail down the release dates because of the ongoing health crisis. Lucy Hale is expected to star in the bio-drama “Son of the South” with Julia Ormond and Brian Dennehy from writer and director Barry Alexander Brown, and the comedy-drama “Big Gold Brick” from writer and director Brian Petsos with Megan Fox and Oscar Isaac. Peter Hutchings is expected to direct “The Hating Game,” a comedy-drama adaptation of the Sally Thorne novel, with co-stars Robbie Amell and Gina Torres.

The studio released the first look trailer for “A Nice Girl Like You” on Friday morning to confirm the release date. The video’s YouTube description reads, “A Harvard grad’s hilarious explorations facing her sexual fears after being labeled ‘sexophobic’ by her significant other.” You can watch the official trailer below for a closer look at the film.

New releases are just around the corner, but theaters across the country should still be following social distancing guidelines. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

