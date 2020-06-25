Netflix is releasing a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future called “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.” CD Projekt Red, the company behind the “Cyberpunk 2077” RPG game, is producing the series, with a creative team formed of talent from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” and “Cyberpunk 2077.”

Japan-based animation company Studio Trigger will serve as the animation studio on the series. Hiroyuki Imaishi will direct the shoe along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka, creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi, character designers Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko, and the adapted screenplay is from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka, who also worked on the “Silent Hill” franchise.

“We are so excited to finally reveal that we are working on an anime in the Cyberpunk world,” said Adam Badowski, Cyberpunk 2077 Game Director and CD Projekt RED Head of Studio. “We’ve devoured just about all the cyberpunk fiction there is to watch, read, and play; it’s a genre that leaves so much room for creativity, and has had such a strong influence on us. CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS is our love letter to cyberpunk as a whole, and to stories told in animated form.”

“We at TRIGGER are thrilled to work with CD Projekt RED to create a brand-new story set in the world of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a huge challenge to adapt this universe into an anime, but we are eager to face it head-on,” said Masahiko Otsuka, CEO, Studio TRIGGER. Director Hiroyuki Imaishi adds, “I’ve always loved cyberpunk as a genre, but always found it difficult to create as an original work. This is why I’m very excited to be working with CD Projekt RED on this project. It won’t be easy to please both game and anime fans, but I love a challenge, and I’m looking forward to the production. We’ll do our best to meet and exceed expectations.”

CD Projekt RED also released a new “The Gig” trailer on Friday morning to promote their highly-anticipated title “Cyberpunk 2077.” The video released during Night City Wire, a series that shares a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the game.

The company stated, “The trailer features new footage showcasing the world, characters, story, and action of Cyberpunk 2077. It gives players a fresh look into the dark future setting that is Night City, and the beginnings of the mercenary career of V — the ambitious, cyber-enhanced outlaw players will be stepping into the shoes of later this year. “

The game was hit with a small delay earlier this month, and the new release date is November 19th, 2020. “Cyberpunk 2077” is launching for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with the version for Google Stadia set to launch the same year. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.

