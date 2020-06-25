Disney Channel is continuing the network’s popular sing-along series with a summer installment. The company announced two music specials featuring fan-favorite Disney Channel stars, past and present, along with celebrity guests and popular artists. The two specials are “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along” and “Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist,” which are set to premiere back to back on on July 10th, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. Immediately after the “ARDYs,” “Descendants” star Sarah Jeffery’s new Disney Channel Voices music video, “Even the Stars,” will make its Disney Channel debut.

The event will feature Disney Channel’s family of stars and special guests as they perform iconic songs from Disney Channel Original Movies and more. The network will provide a beach ball to guide the on-screen lyrics, and audiences can sing and dance along with their favorite stars as they preform tracks from popular movies including “High School Musical 2,” “Camp Rock 2,” “Let It Shine,” “Descendants 3” and “ZOMBIES.”

The guest list includes Demi Lovato, Coco Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, Jerry Harris, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Jadah Marie, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum, Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus, Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Israel Johnson, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, Christian J. Simon, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman. The special will also introduce international dance crew Let It Happen, comprised of sisters Norah, Yarah, and Rosa Mukanga.

The “Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist” will be hosted by Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally” alum, singer, songwriter and recording artist Laura Marano. The hour-long celebration will include scheduled appearances and performances by Sia, Thriii, Sabrina Carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Anne-Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max & Harvey, Sarah Jeffery, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Sofia Wylie, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Ell, and Blanco Brown.

The special will also feature iconic moments from the first seven years of the “ARDYs,” including performances by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, to name a few. Additionally, this year Radio Disney will honor teachers as part of “ARDYs” “Heroes For Change” Award and will give a donation to DonorsChoose to fulfill teacher projects, bringing classroom dreams to life and helping kids thrive.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.