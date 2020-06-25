STXfilms set a theatrical release date for “Greenland,” a new action-thriller starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. Ric Roman Waugh directed the movie, working from a script by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune. Butler and Baccarin star alongside Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor, and Joshua Mikel, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14th.

The official synopsis reads, “A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.”

The August box office is slowly starting to expand, but a rise in COVID-19 cases could cause theaters to close, or studios to change the dates. At the time this article was written, “Greenland” is expected to open against “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” The other major releases planned for August include the horror-thriller “Antebellum,” “Let Him Go,” “Chemical Hearts,” “The New Mutants,” and “The Courier.”

The films in July are still on the schedule, but those could change at any given moment. “Unhinged” is still the first major release planned, currently slated for July 10th, followed by “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and the horror-thriller “Saint Maud” on July 17th. Disney’s “Mulan” is slated for July 24th, but it seems unlikely that Disney will take the gamble with such an expensive film, and “Tenet” is releasing the following week in theaters nationwide. Moviegoers will just have to check local listings and social media over the next few months to keep an eye on the schedule.

New releases are just around the corner, but theaters across the country should still be following social distancing guidelines. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

