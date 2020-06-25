Demi Moore will star in Invisible Narrative’s pandemic thriller “Songbird.” The confirmation was made during the virtual Cannes Market, and Moore will star alongside Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare.

The film’s description reads, “At its heart, Songbird is a love story. Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, Songbird takes place two years into the future, as lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. The film centers around an essential worker who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Piper Griffin, played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life. Songbird is a story about the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that hope is worth fighting for.”

Adam Mason will direct the film, and co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes. It is produced by Invisible Narratives in partnership with Catchlight Studios and Michael Bay.

The studio said that “Production will utilize strict social distancing practices and innovative techniques that will allow for shooting to begin imminently. ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are repping sales.”

Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Robinson is repped by Mark Schulman from 3 Arts Entertainment, Jay Gassner at UTA and Julian Zajfen at ZiffrenBrittenham. Hauser is represented by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

