Apple has given a straight-to-series order for “The Afterparty,” a new comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

“The Afterparty” is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

According to Apple, Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer of “The Afterparty” and Lord will executive produce through the pair’s production shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller currently have an expansive five-year overall television deal.

The new Apple original comedy series will join a slate of comedy series on Apple TV+, including the Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Central Park,” “Trying” and the upcoming “Ted Lasso.”

Miller and Lord are a highly sought-after team. The duo brought “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “The Lego Movie,” The Lego Movie 2,” and “The Lego Batman Movie” to theaters for a box office total over the $1.2B mark. They also worked on “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” and both “21 Jump Street” films.

Earlier this month, Apple gave a straight-to-series order to “Hedy Lamarr,” a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem. That series will follow the incredible life story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from prewar Vienna, to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War.

