Saban Films set release dates for Director Robin Pront’s crime-thriller “The Silencing” on Wednesday afternoon. The movie is releasing on DirecTV on July 16th, followed by a release in theaters, digital, and On-Demand on August 14th. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star in the movie, which was written by Micah Ranum.

The film’s official description reads, “A reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter’s daughter five years ago.”

Fans of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau probably know him best from his role as Jaime Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The actor recently starred in “The Day We Died” from director Ole Christian Madsen, alongside Jakob Oftebro and Sonja Richter.

Annabelle Wallis, or Grace Burgess in “Peaky Blinders,” has several projects in the works, but the current health crisis has delayed their release. Wallis will be featured in “Boss Level” with Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, as well as the comedy “Silent Night” with Keira Knightley and Lucy Punch. Her other projects include the sci-fi thriller “Warning,” from director Agata Alexander, which also stars Alice Eve and Thomas Jane, and the upcoming James Wan horror-thriller “Malignant” with Maddie Hasson and George Young.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s next big project is “After We Collided,” a sequel to the YA romantic-drama “After” with Josephine Langford. The sequel stars Tiffin, Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, and Candice King. The original “After” released in April 2019, and had a modest $6M domestic opening, but the film became a massive hit for the studio and went on to make over $69.7M from an estimated $14M budget.

Fans of the crime-thriller genre to catch “The Silencing” in theaters or on digital this summer. Saban Films released an official trailer, which you can watch below.

