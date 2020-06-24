AppleTV released the “Little Voice” trailer on Wednesday morning, confirming the show’s July 10th release date. Brittany O’Grady stars in the series, which was produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson served as executive producers on the project, and Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

Ther description reads, “A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice” explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”) will provide original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.”

AppleTV+ subscribers can also check out the first trailer for the sci-fi drama “Foundation,” which was teased at this year’s Apple WWDC. The show stars SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. The series is based on the award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name. “Foundation” is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

Subscribers can also catch Tom Hanks’ new war-drama “Greyhound” on July 10th. The movie stars Hanks as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.

The description adds, “For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers. “Greyhound” is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.”

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. “Greyhound” was written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

