Hulu shared a preview trailer for “The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform in 2021. The company shared the teaser on social media, telling fans, “Change never comes easy. Blessed be the squad.”

In Season 3, we followed June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, and Bradley Whitford.

The show’s official description reads, “The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.”

Hulu stopped short of announcing a premiere date at this time, but since Season 4 isn’t expected until 2021, you have a lot of time to catch up on the series if you missed any of the episodes. You can stream the first three seasons on Hulu, and the show is adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood.

If you’re looking for content, Hulu and IMAX are partnering up and releasing a long list of IMAX documentaries on the platform. The slate includes “A Beautiful Planet” and “Pandas,” and at least 16 IMAX documentaries will debut on Hulu over the next several weeks and months.

